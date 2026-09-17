Wendy, fromis_9 agency warn of legal action over privacy violations

ASND, the agency representing Red Velvet’s Wendy and girl group fromis_9, warned of possible legal action over repeated invasions of privacy and threats to the artists’ safety.

In a notice posted on its social media accounts Tuesday, the agency said Wendy and fromis_9 had faced repeated incidents. It urged fans to refrain from approaching the artists, bringing vehicles too close when delivering letters and gifts or stepping into the road to block vehicles, saying such actions could endanger the artists and others.

The agency also asked fans to respect the artists’ private spaces, refrain from illegally obtaining their personal information and stop lingering around its offices. Legal action could be taken against anyone who misuses the artists’ personal information, invades their privacy, repeatedly loiters around company premises or enters without permission, it warned.

Wendy debuted as Red Velvet’s main vocalist in 2014, but left SM Entertainment in 2025 after 11 years, but announced that she would continue her activities with Red Velvet. She joined ASND in April 2025.

Fromis_9 debuted in 2018 as a nine-member group. Following member departures and contract expirations, the group continued with five members — Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Lee Na-gyung, Lee Chae-young and Baek Ji-heon — who signed with ASND in 2025.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.