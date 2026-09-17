Cortis' 'GreenGreen' tops 4 mil. copies in sales
Summary
K-pop boy group Cortis has sold over 4.1 million copies of its second EP, GreenGreen, becoming the second act to top 4 million sales in Korea this year. BigHit Music said the figure is based on the latest weekly Circle Chart data. GreenGreen sold more than 2.3 million copies in its debut week in May and has stayed on the U.S. Billboard 200 for 18 straight weeks as of mid-September.
Key Facts
- BigHit Music said GreenGreen is the only release other than BTS’ fifth studio album Arirang to exceed 4 million copies in Korea this year.
- Hanteo Chart data showed GreenGreen sold more than 2.3 million copies during its debut week in May.
- The EP debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 18 consecutive weeks as of mid-September.
K-pop boy group Cortis has surpassed 4 million copies in sales with its second EP, "GreenGreen," becoming the second act to reach the milestone in Korea this year, its agency said Thursday.
BigHit Music said the EP has sold over 4.1 million copies, based on the latest data from the weekly Circle Chart. The only other release to exceed the 4 million mark in Korea this year is BTS' fifth studio album "Arirang."
According to Hanteo Chart data, "GreenGreen" began its highly successful run by selling more than 2.3 million copies during its debut week in May.
BigHit Music attributed the robust sales to sustained listener interest in the EP's tracks, particularly the lead single, "RedRed," and the B-side, "YoungCreatorCrew."
The record's popularity has also extended well beyond Korea. "GreenGreen" debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and has remained on the chart for 18 consecutive weeks as of mid-September.
Cortis' debut EP, "Color Outside the Lines," released in September 2025, has also maintained strong sales, adding about 1 million copies this year alone to its sales total of around 2.3 million, BigHit said.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.