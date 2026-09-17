Cortis' 'GreenGreen' tops 4 mil. copies in sales

K-pop boy group Cortis has surpassed 4 million copies in sales with its second EP, "GreenGreen," becoming the second act to reach the milestone in Korea this year, its agency said Thursday.

BigHit Music said the EP has sold over 4.1 million copies, based on the latest data from the weekly Circle Chart. The only other release to exceed the 4 million mark in Korea this year is BTS' fifth studio album "Arirang."

According to Hanteo Chart data, "GreenGreen" began its highly successful run by selling more than 2.3 million copies during its debut week in May.

BigHit Music attributed the robust sales to sustained listener interest in the EP's tracks, particularly the lead single, "RedRed," and the B-side, "YoungCreatorCrew."

The record's popularity has also extended well beyond Korea. "GreenGreen" debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and has remained on the chart for 18 consecutive weeks as of mid-September.

Cortis' debut EP, "Color Outside the Lines," released in September 2025, has also maintained strong sales, adding about 1 million copies this year alone to its sales total of around 2.3 million, BigHit said.