K-pop group The Boyz member Sangyeon returns to his fans after completing 18 months of mandatory military service.

Sangyeon was discharged Wednesday from the military band of the Army Cadet Military School in Goesan, North Chungcheong Province, having completed his mandatory service as an Army sergeant. Enlisting on March 17 last year, he served as a member of the military band.

In an exclusive interview with the Hankook Ilbo, Sangyeon said he gained a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by service members and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to sing on stage and meet fans.

Regarding the multiple changes and difficulties The Boyz faced during his deployment, Sangyeon said his involvement was limited, which led to many frustrating moments. However, he emphasized that he coordinated with his bandmates by continuously communicating to resolve problems and preserve the group.

Previously, nine members of The Boyz, excluding New, notified One Hundred Label that they were terminating their exclusive contracts. In April, the Seoul Central District Court granted an injunction suspending the contracts, citing a failure to perform management duties and an irreparable breach of trust.

The nine members signed with a newly formed label, 78 Records, for group activities. The members are currently pursuing contracts with agencies suited to their individual career goals.

Sangyeon also plans to hold meetings with various agencies that can provide stable support for his solo pursuits after his discharge, carefully choosing the representation that best matches his future direction.

The following is an edited Q&A with Sangyeon.

Q: How do you feel about completing your service?

A: First of all, as a Korean man, I am happy to have fulfilled my mandatory military service. Living in a new organization after performing on stage allowed me to gain a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by service members dedicating themselves to the country. Through this military life, my gratitude and respect toward them have grown even deeper. I had many worries about military service before enlisting, but once I experienced it, I found there were things you can only experience in the military, making it a time of significant personal growth and learning.

Q: You served in the military band at the Army Cadet Military School. How did you feel during your service?

A: I thought a lot about my time performing as a member of The Boyz. I also strongly felt the value of everyday life I had taken for granted. I realized once again how grateful I am for the opportunity to sing on stage and meet fans. Because we were apart, the activities I had been doing and the fans' support felt even more precious to me.

Q: What was it like when The Boyz went through several changes and difficulties during your service?

A: Being in the military limited what I could do myself, which led to many frustrating moments. Nevertheless, I tried to resolve the problems one by one by continuously communicating with the members. Above all, everyone rallied together to preserve The Boyz and continue as a group. By getting on the same page in that process, we were able to successfully finalize our group contract to continue group activities.

Q: How will The Boyz's future projects proceed?

A: Nine members partnered with a newly formed label and signed a contract for group activities. Currently, each member is pursuing contracts with companies suited to their individual careers, such as acting agencies, hip-hop labels and artist management companies.

I also plan to hold meetings with various agencies that can support my solo career after my discharge. I intend to find the right agency that best fits the direction I want to pursue. Please look forward to The Boyz's fresh start and my upcoming career steps.

Q: What is the first thing you want to do after your discharge?

A: Above all, I want to meet the fans who have waited a long time as quickly as possible. While serving, I thought a lot about what kind of artist I want to become. I want to show fans a new side of me. I plan to continue working on new music and arrange more performances and opportunities to meet fans directly. Thankfully, I am receiving a lot of great offers from various places, so I think I will stay busy even after my discharge.

Q: Can we expect new pursuits outside of music?

A: I intend to actively explore new fields. Rather than repeating what I've done before, my goal is to broaden the range of my work through diverse experiences. Just as you have waited a long time, I am preparing to repay your support with good music, performances and various projects. I will continue to work together with the members so The Boyz can move forward successfully.

Q: Do you have a message for the fans who waited for you?

A: First and foremost, I want to thank The B (The Boyz's fandom), who continued to wait for and support me during my service. Reading your letters and support gave me immense strength. Because we were apart, I could feel even more deeply how much strength your support gives me. Before enlisting, I completed a packed schedule and produced lots of content because I hoped fans would not forget me. After such a long break, I now plan to see The B much more often. I will give it my all. Thank you so much for waiting. Let's meet often in the future, The B!

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.