TWICE member Jeongyeon is drawing attention with a new look after leaving JYP Entertainment and joining VARO Entertainment, the agency that represents her older sister, actor Gong Seung-yeon.

VARO Entertainment released a series of new profile photos of Jeongyeon on its official social media accounts Monday. The singer joined the agency in August after 11 years with JYP Entertainment.

In a handwritten letter announcing the move, Jeongyeon assured fans that she would continue her activities with TWICE.

“I’m leaving JYP, where I’ve spent so many years since my teens, to make a fresh start somewhere new,” she wrote. “TWICE remains at the heart of who I am, and that will not change. Standing before ONCE as a member of TWICE will always come first.”

The move has fueled expectations that Jeongyeon will pursue acting in earnest. In the new photos, she projects a calm, mature image, suggesting a shift toward a more understated look as she prepares to launch her acting career.

Jeongyeon is set to make her big screen debut in “New Recruit: The Movie.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.