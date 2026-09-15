TWICE's Jeongyeon reveals new look after leaving JYP
Summary
TWICE member Jeongyeon has revealed a new image after leaving JYP Entertainment and joining VARO Entertainment. The agency released new profile photos on Monday, and Jeongyeon joined in August after 11 years with JYP. She said she would keep working with TWICE while preparing for her acting career, including her big screen debut in New Recruit: The Movie.
Key Facts
- VARO Entertainment represents Jeongyeon and also her older sister, actor Gong Seung-yeon.
- Jeongyeon announced her move in a handwritten letter, saying she was making a fresh start but that TWICE would remain at the heart of who she is.
- The singer joined VARO Entertainment in August after 11 years with JYP Entertainment.
- The new photos show a calm, mature image that suggests a shift toward a more understated look.
- Jeongyeon is set to make her big screen debut in New Recruit: The Movie.
TWICE member Jeongyeon is drawing attention with a new look after leaving JYP Entertainment and joining VARO Entertainment, the agency that represents her older sister, actor Gong Seung-yeon.
VARO Entertainment released a series of new profile photos of Jeongyeon on its official social media accounts Monday. The singer joined the agency in August after 11 years with JYP Entertainment.
In a handwritten letter announcing the move, Jeongyeon assured fans that she would continue her activities with TWICE.
“I’m leaving JYP, where I’ve spent so many years since my teens, to make a fresh start somewhere new,” she wrote. “TWICE remains at the heart of who I am, and that will not change. Standing before ONCE as a member of TWICE will always come first.”
The move has fueled expectations that Jeongyeon will pursue acting in earnest. In the new photos, she projects a calm, mature image, suggesting a shift toward a more understated look as she prepares to launch her acting career.
Jeongyeon is set to make her big screen debut in “New Recruit: The Movie.”
This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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