Stray Kids member Felix celebrated his birthday by giving rather than receiving, donating 300 million won ($220,000) to support sick and vulnerable children in Korea as well as disaster relief efforts overseas.

Felix made the donations on his birthday on Tuesday, giving 100 million won each to Samsung Medical Center and Seoul National University Children’s Hospital, and 50 million won each to Books International and UNICEF Korea.

The funds donated to Samsung Medical Center will help cover treatment costs for children and adolescents with cancer, while the contribution to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital will support pediatric patients from financially vulnerable families.

His donation to Books International will go toward creating and producing picture books in children’s native languages as part of the organization’s cultural education and awareness programs. The UNICEF Korea contribution will be used for emergency relief following severe flooding in Nepal.

“I hope the days of many children will be filled with bright hope instead of worry,” Felix said. “I sincerely hope this can be a small but warm source of strength for their precious today and tomorrow.”

The donation adds to a growing record of charitable giving by the Australian-born K-pop star.

In 2024, Felix donated to UNICEF programs providing nutrition, clean water and sanitation support for children in Laos, as well as World Vision Korea’s Breakfast for Kids program for children facing food insecurity.

On his birthday last year, he also contributed to treatment costs for pediatric patients at Samsung Medical Center, support for young family caregivers through World Vision and UNICEF programs for children in Laos.

Felix has also joined his fellow Stray Kids members in group donations. Last year, the members contributed to Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association and World Vision to help communities affected by wildfires in South Gyeongsang and North Gyeongsang provinces. They also donated through World Vision Hong Kong to support recovery efforts following an apartment fire in Hong Kong.

Felix’s latest donations extend that support from young patients in Korea to communities affected by disasters abroad, turning his birthday into another occasion for giving.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids is set to perform its second Buenos Aires show on Tuesday (local time) as part of STRAYCITY, a new group-led festival spanning three locations in South America. The group is also continuing the momentum of its “RUN IT” world tour.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.