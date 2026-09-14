TXT to launch new world tour in November

Boy group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will kick off its new world tour in November with three concerts in Seoul, the group's agency, BigHit Music, said Monday.

The "Steal the Wind" tour will run from Nov. 13 to 15 at the 15,000-seat KSPO Dome in southern Seoul before heading to other parts of Asia, North America and Europe, the agency said.

The tour title, which translates as "making the flow one's own," reflects the five members' determination to keep their momentum going and move forward, no matter the situation.

TXT will perform at the 2026 Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park on Sept. 26.