K-pop group The Boyz said Monday it will resume group activities under 78 Records, a newly formed label, months after winning a legal battle to leave its previous agency over unpaid settlements.

The nine members — Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, Q, Sunwoo and Eric — will be managed for their group activities by 78 Records, while individual schedules remain with their respective personal agencies, the label said in a statement.

"We will fully support The Boyz's group activities and maintain close cooperation," the label said.

78 Records was set up by industry veterans who have worked with the group since its debut and recently completed legal steps to establish a corporate body.

The Boyz debuted in 2017 under Cre.ker Entertainment, a label under Kakao Entertainment, before moving to IST Entertainment in 2021. In late 2024, it signed with One Hundred Label, but in February nine of its 10 members sought to terminate their contracts, alleging unpaid settlement payments. In April, the Seoul Central District Court granted the members' injunction suspending their exclusive contracts with the label, clearing the way for the split.

Member New, who did not join the lawsuit, separately reached an agreement to end his contract with One Hundred in August on condition of returning his signing fee, and is expected to pursue a career as a solo artist, according to media reports.

Following the injunction, The Boyz reformed as a nine-member group without New, with each member signing with different agencies for individual projects.