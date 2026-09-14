Stray Kids electrifies 100,000 fans at Brazil's Rock in Rio
Summary
Stray Kids electrified 100,000 fans at Brazil’s Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. The eight-member group headlined the festival and became the first K-pop act to do so. JYP Entertainment said Rock in Rio allowed fans to bring lightsticks into the venue for the first time since the festival began in 1985. The group also performed hits including Topline, S-Class and God’s Menu.
Key Facts
- Rock in Rio is one of the world’s largest music events, and Stray Kids shared the lineup with Calvin Harris, the Black Eyed Peas, Maroon 5 and Elton John.
- JYP Entertainment said the festival permitted lightsticks for the first time since its first edition in 1985 in recognition of K-pop concert culture.
- Stray Kids performed Topline, S-Class, God’s Menu, Chk Chk Boom, Lalalala and This & That during the set.
- The group’s Stray City festival tour is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Buenos Aires and for Sept. 25 and 26 in Mexico City.
K-pop band Stray Kids sent a crowd of 100,000 into a frenzy at Brazil's Rock in Rio, one of the world's largest music events.
The eight-member group headlined the festival Friday evening at Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, sharing the lineup with international heavyweights, including Calvin Harris, the Black Eyed Peas, Maroon 5 and Elton John.
With the performance, Stray Kids became the first K-pop act to headline the festival.
"Rock in Rio allowed fans to bring lightsticks into the venue in recognition of K-pop's concert culture for the first time since its first edition in 1985, making tangible the influence of headliner Stray Kids," the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, said in a release.
During its set, the group performed a string of hits, including "Topline," "S-Class," "God's Menu," "Chk Chk Boom," "Lalalala" and "This & That," according to JYP.
Stray Kids is set for its own Latin American festival tour, "Stray City," with shows scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Buenos Aires, and Sept. 25 and 26 in Mexico City.
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