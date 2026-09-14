Minho shows off six-pack 19 years into SHINee career

SHINee's Minho is drawing attention for his remarkably toned physique nearly two decades after his debut.

The K-pop star performed his latest track, "Make it hot," on SBS' "Inkigayo" on Sunday, taking the stage in a voluminous fur jacket with no shirt underneath.

The styling put his sharply defined six-pack on full display as he delivered the song's high-energy choreography. His muscular build and lean frame remained striking throughout the physically demanding performance, highlighting the results of his longtime commitment to exercise and fitness.

Minho debuted with SHINee in 2008 and is now in his 19th year in the industry. Despite his lengthy career, the 34-year-old singer continues to maintain the athletic physique for which he has long been known among K-pop fans.

"Make it hot" is an EDM-infused pop dance track that portrays the growing attraction between two people amid the heat of summer. The choreography incorporates a hand gesture resembling flames, a nod to Minho's long-standing association with the nickname "Flaming Charisma."

Combining his trademark energetic performance style with his sculpted physique, Minho once again lived up to the moniker on the "Inkigayo" stage.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.