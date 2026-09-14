Minho shows off six-pack 19 years into SHINee career
Summary
SHINee’s Minho drew attention for his toned physique while performing his latest track, Make it hot, on SBS’ Inkigayo on Sunday. The performance featured a voluminous fur jacket worn over no shirt, putting his six-pack on display. The song is an EDM-infused pop dance track about growing attraction in summer, and its choreography includes a flame-like hand gesture tied to his Flaming Charisma nickname.
Key Facts
- Minho debuted with SHINee in 2008 and is now in his 19th year in the industry.
- He is 34 years old and has long been known among K-pop fans for his athletic physique.
- Make it hot is described as an EDM-infused pop dance track about the growing attraction between two people amid the heat of summer.
- The choreography includes a hand gesture resembling flames, referencing Minho’s long-standing Flaming Charisma nickname.
SHINee's Minho is drawing attention for his remarkably toned physique nearly two decades after his debut.
The K-pop star performed his latest track, "Make it hot," on SBS' "Inkigayo" on Sunday, taking the stage in a voluminous fur jacket with no shirt underneath.
The styling put his sharply defined six-pack on full display as he delivered the song's high-energy choreography. His muscular build and lean frame remained striking throughout the physically demanding performance, highlighting the results of his longtime commitment to exercise and fitness.
Minho debuted with SHINee in 2008 and is now in his 19th year in the industry. Despite his lengthy career, the 34-year-old singer continues to maintain the athletic physique for which he has long been known among K-pop fans.
"Make it hot" is an EDM-infused pop dance track that portrays the growing attraction between two people amid the heat of summer. The choreography incorporates a hand gesture resembling flames, a nod to Minho's long-standing association with the nickname "Flaming Charisma."
Combining his trademark energetic performance style with his sculpted physique, Minho once again lived up to the moniker on the "Inkigayo" stage.
This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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