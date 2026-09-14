Girl group ILLIT to return with new EP next month

K-pop girl group ILLIT will release its fifth EP, "Break Even," on Oct. 26, its agency said Monday, marking the group's first new music in about six months.

The upcoming album follows the group's fourth EP, "It's Me," released in April. Its title was inspired from the economic term "break-even point," referring to a state where neither profit nor loss occurs, according to Belift Lab.

The label said the new project delivers a clear message from the speaker: she will no longer invest time and emotion on relationships that lack mutual return, pivoting away from the direct, unreserved approach she previously held toward her love interest.