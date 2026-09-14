After NCT exit, Mark Lee trades maximalism for stripped-down sound

Singer Mark Lee has returned to music, charting a new course after parting ways with K-pop group NCT.

Lee debuted in 2016 and spent nearly a decade as a core member of NCT, performing as main rapper and main dancer across NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U and SuperM. He played a defining role throughout that 10-year span, and his April departure shocked fans and fueled intense speculation regarding his next steps.

Speculation swirled over why he left, with unverified claims circulating about his musical direction and personal beliefs. He faced mounting scrutiny in June when he drew public criticism for wearing a T-shirt depicting the Confederate flag, widely recognized as a symbol of racism.

Upper Room, the creative company founded by Lee, issued an apology, and Lee issued a second apology in August.

"Neither I nor my team understood what that symbol meant. I am committed to learning more," he said. "I hope that through my actions, I can demonstrate the values of respect and inclusion I strive to uphold."

The apologies did little to curb online harassment. Upper Room said it had continuously monitored hateful posts since its launch in the first half of the year, warning that it would take legal action against posts and comments amounting to cyberbullying.

Following months of controversy after his departure, Lee opened a new chapter under his own name by releasing "My Friend" on Thursday — his first single under Upper Room.

The mid-tempo pop track explores the nature of ideal love, with Lee handling the songwriting, composition and arrangement.

The single marks the beginning of his journey as an independent singer-songwriter sharing candid stories. Making a fresh start, "My Friend" is a sharp departure from the intense, experimental sound he delivered with NCT.

The track's understated sound is a clear departure from NCT's trademark maximalist style. Moving away from flashy performances, Lee opts for a stripped-down arrangement focused on guitar loops and vocals, offering a clear glimpse into his artistic vision.

Lee is also increasing direct engagement with fans. He introduced Voice Mailbox, a feature enabling fans to leave spoken audio messages, and launched the communications platform Laylo.

Beyond promoting the single, he announced plans for a children's pop music project.

"When I thought about what I need to do as a singer and what music I most want to make, I want to make music that can influence even the next generation." Lee said, teasing the project in a recent YouTube video.

After leaving NCT, Lee founded a label, built direct communication channels with his fans, released self-produced music, and teased projects for future generations to carve out his own path. As he weathers recent controversies to take his first musical step forward, attention turns to the creative world he will shape next.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.