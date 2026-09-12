SEVENTEEN member Hoshi has suffered a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee while rehearsing for a military performance.

Hoshi shared the news with fans through a fan communication platform Saturday.

"I'm writing this carefully because the news may come as a surprise," he said. "I injured my knee while rehearsing with the Army performance team and underwent an examination, which found that I had completely torn my ACL."

Hoshi said he will undergo surgery and spend time recovering from the injury. As a result, he will be unable to participate in previously scheduled events with the military's taekwondo demonstration team and at the Ground Forces Festival.

"I had been working hard to prepare because these were performances I had been looking forward to, so I'm very disappointed that I won't be able to take part," he said. "I also feel sorry for CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fandom) who have been waiting for them."

Hoshi asked fans to continue supporting the taekwondo demonstration team as well as the Army performance team, which includes fellow SEVENTEEN member Woozi, whose given name is Ji-hoon.

"Although I won't be able to join them, please give lots of support to the taekwondo demonstration team and the Ground Forces performance team with Ji-hoon," he said. "I'll get proper treatment, focus on my recovery and return in good health."

Hoshi debuted in 2015 as a member of the 13-member K-pop group SEVENTEEN, which has released a string of hits including "Mansae," "Pretty U," "Very Nice" and "Super." He has also been active in the subunit BSS, the Hoshi X Woozi unit and as a solo artist.

Hoshi enlisted for mandatory military service in September 2025 and is scheduled to be discharged in March 2027.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.