BTS' Jungkook can't get enough of RESCENE, shares 'Love Attack' performance

BTS member Jungkook has once again shown his interest in rising girl group RESCENE, this time sharing a video of the entire group performing live.

On Thursday, Jungkook posted a video on his account without any caption or explanation.

The clip shows RESCENE performing "Love Attack" at Spotify House Seoul, held Thursday at Anderson C in Seongdong District, Seoul.

It was not the first time Jungkook had drawn attention to the group.

In July, he shared a video of RESCENE member Minami covering his solo song "Still With You." He added "yaho," a phrase often associated with Minami, to the post.

Minami has previously said that she was a fan of BTS even before making her debut, making Jungkook's repeated attention to RESCENE particularly noteworthy among fans.

After sharing Minami's cover in July, Jungkook has now personally captured and posted the group's live performance, drawing renewed attention from fans.

Jungkook also shared a video of boy group RIIZE performing "Get A Guitar" at the event. RIIZE member Sohee has previously said that he is a fan of Jungkook, adding another fan-to-idol connection to Jungkook's posts.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.