BTS' Jungkook can't get enough of RESCENE, shares 'Love Attack' performance
Summary
BTS member Jungkook shared a video of RESCENE performing live at Spotify House Seoul in Seongdong District, Seoul, on Thursday. He posted it without a caption, following his earlier July post of member Minami covering his solo song Still With You. Jungkook also shared RIIZE performing Get A Guitar at the event, drawing renewed fan attention to his connections with both groups.
Key Facts
- Jungkook posted the RESCENE performance video on his account without any caption or explanation.
- The performance was of Love Attack at Spotify House Seoul, held at Anderson C in Seongdong District, Seoul.
- In July, Jungkook shared a video of RESCENE member Minami covering his solo song Still With You and added yaho to the post.
- RIIZE member Sohee has previously said he is a fan of Jungkook.
- The article says the story was adapted from Xportsnews and edited by The Korea Times.
BTS member Jungkook has once again shown his interest in rising girl group RESCENE, this time sharing a video of the entire group performing live.
On Thursday, Jungkook posted a video on his account without any caption or explanation.
The clip shows RESCENE performing "Love Attack" at Spotify House Seoul, held Thursday at Anderson C in Seongdong District, Seoul.
It was not the first time Jungkook had drawn attention to the group.
In July, he shared a video of RESCENE member Minami covering his solo song "Still With You." He added "yaho," a phrase often associated with Minami, to the post.
Minami has previously said that she was a fan of BTS even before making her debut, making Jungkook's repeated attention to RESCENE particularly noteworthy among fans.
After sharing Minami's cover in July, Jungkook has now personally captured and posted the group's live performance, drawing renewed attention from fans.
Jungkook also shared a video of boy group RIIZE performing "Get A Guitar" at the event. RIIZE member Sohee has previously said that he is a fan of Jungkook, adding another fan-to-idol connection to Jungkook's posts.
This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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