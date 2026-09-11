As K-pop acts take on increasingly ambitious performances at home and abroad, the people turning their music into a live spectacle are now stepping out from behind the scenes.

Performance directors oversee nearly every visual element of a performance, from choreography and dancer formations to costumes, lighting and stage sets. Once largely seen as an extension of choreography in K-pop, the job is increasingly being recognized as a creative role of its own.

That distinction has become visible enough to form an entire television competition.

Mnet’s “Street World Fighter: Directors’ War,” which premiered Aug. 18, puts 10 established choreographers in competition not simply over who can create the best dance, but over who can best direct a complete performance. Instead of competing with their own dance crews, contestants vie to have their names credited as performance directors.

The format reflects a distinction that has long been blurry in K-pop. Choreographers create the movements that make up a routine, while performance directors are tasked with deciding how those movements and the artists performing them ultimately appear onstage.

“Directors’ War” has made that difference part of the competition itself.

In its opening mission, contestants first reworked one another’s signature routines, competing for a choreography credit. The winning choreography was then staged with dancers in a second competition for the director’s credit.

The results showed that skill in one did not necessarily guarantee success in the other. Simeez, girl group IVE’s performance director since 2024, and Back Koo-young, a former SM Entertainment performance director, each won the choreography vote but ultimately lost the director’s credit.

Bada, leader of “Street Woman Fighter 2” champion crew Bebe, did the opposite, securing the director’s credit after losing the choreography vote.

The program also shows how much of performance direction takes place beyond the dance floor.

Back, for example, had dancers rehearse their backstage routes while coordinating details with the stage manager and lighting crew. Later, after being selected to direct the program’s title sequence, he delegated its closing choreography to Bada and two other contestants, eventually choosing Bada’s version for the final performance.

Global presence

The idea of one person overseeing a pop artist’s broader stage presentation is hardly a new concept overseas, although similar roles in Western pop are more commonly billed as creative director or show director.

Jamie King, for instance, directed and choreographed Madonna’s 2001 “Drowned World” tour before going on to direct several more of her world tours, as well as tours for Britney Spears and Rihanna.

Frank Gatson Jr., who helped shape Destiny’s Child’s image in the late 1990s, later worked as Beyonce’s creative director on projects including her 2009 “I Am…” world tour and 2013 Super Bowl halftime show.

In K-pop, the role is becoming more prominent as performance itself expands in scale and reach. Artists now have to translate the same musical identity across television stages, music videos, arena and stadium concerts and global festival appearances, putting greater demands on those responsible for tying those elements together.

Several of the “Directors’ War” contestants already work across that increasingly international landscape.

Jo Nain, who first gained wider recognition as the leader of winning crew TURNS on Mnet’s “Street Dance Girls Fighter,” participated in directing the choreography for “Golden,” a song from the globally successful Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Kasper, a former SM performance director who has worked with SHINee and Taemin, offers a more direct example of how the job has expanded alongside K-pop’s live stages. In April, he oversaw Taemin’s Coachella set, when the singer became the first male K-pop soloist to perform at the festival.

The growing emphasis on performance is also beginning to show up in the way entertainment companies are structured. At Titan Content, the agency behind girl group AtHeart, 1MILLION Dance Studio founder Lia Kim serves as chief performance officer alongside its CEO and chief visual officer, placing performance at the executive level.

“Directors’ War” itself points toward where the profession may be heading. Its eventual winner will receive the opportunity to direct the opening performance of a global awards show — taking a role that K-pop once largely folded into choreography onto an international stage under the director’s own name.