K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM released its second single album, "Made My Night," on Friday.

The two-track single came out at 1 p.m., following the release of the music video for the album's title track, "Made My Night," at midnight.

According to the group's agency, Source Music, the song captures the joyous moment of spending time overnight with someone special.

The music video marks the group's second collaboration with the global video game "Overwatch," created by U.S. gaming company Blizzard Entertainment. The visual blends live-action footage of the group's five members with 3D animation tied to hero characters in the game.

The second track, "Aeiou," is billed as a bold declaration of love, expressing fearlessness in pursuing romance.

In a statement, the group credited its fan base, known as Fearnot, for enabling a quick return following the release of its latest full-length album in May.

"Especially being able to share new songs during our world tour makes this comeback feel like a gift to us, too," it said in a Q&A press release distributed by its agency.