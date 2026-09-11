K-pop girl group aespa to drop digital single featuring new solo pieces from each member

Girl group aespa will officially release four solo tracks next week, one from each of its members, following the songs' premieres during its Seoul concerts last month, its agency said Friday.

The special digital single, titled "SYNK: COMPLaeXITY," that comes out Monday will feature Karina's "16 Bit," Winter's "Saddle Up," Giselle's "ByeB4Hello" and Ningning's "I Love You But I Gotta Let You Go," according to SM Entertainment.

The tracks were first unveiled during the group's latest concerts at Gocheok Sky Dome on Aug. 7-8.

The K-pop quartet is set to hold a concert in Mexico City on Friday (local time) as part of its fourth world tour, which will take it to 25 regions around the world.