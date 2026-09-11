Girls' Generation's HRS unit silences critics with 'Skibidi' success

A three-member unit featuring Hyoyeon, Yuri and Sooyoung is expanding its presence beyond a comedic rivalry against another Girls' Generation unit, brushing off claims that its appeal is limited to longtime fans and proving its viral traction.

Yuri revealed a critical comment sent by an online user on Aug. 30 while interacting with fans. The critic claimed the unit's reach was limited to older fans and demanded the members get a reality check. Instead of responding directly, Yuri shrugged off the criticism by posting a deadpan meme of television personality Choo Sa-rang picking her nose.

The unit originated in "Fake Kim Hyo-yeon," a mockumentary on Hyoyeon's YouTube channel "Hyo's Level Up." Hyoyeon, Yuri and Sooyoung drew attention by comically portraying a competition for main vocalist and center — the group's focal point — to rival Girls' Generation-TTS, a vocal subunit featuring Taeyeon, Tiffany and Seohyun.

As an eight-member group, Girls' Generation historically faced uneven vocal distribution, and members known primarily for dance received less attention for their vocals. The trio turned their positions into a comic rivalry with TTS, generating laughter through their long-standing rapport and establishing their unit as a major talking point.

What began as an online comedy series quickly generated substantial audience interest. The project's debut episodes featuring Yuri and Sooyoung on Hyoyeon's channel recorded millions of views, prompting the fictional unit to transition into a formal music release.

The unit released the new digital single "Skibidi" on Aug. 31, featuring an unconventional structure and infectious hooks. The three members received renewed attention for their vocal talents by delivering standout moments and high notes, showcasing a polished stage presence that contrasts with their comedic personas.

This commercial success translated to the charts. On the day of its release, the song entered the daily chart of Melon, Korea's largest music platform, at No. 94, and climbed to No. 35 on its Top 100 chart by Wednesday. Its performance video surpassed 10 million views on YouTube, and two performance videos of "Skibidi" and the additional track, "Lowkey In Love," from a Saturday appearance on MBC's "Show! Music Core" surpassed 3 million combined views within four days.

Despite starting as a comedy project, the synergy created by the unit's vibrant confidence has forged a new path. Releasing new music 20 years after their debut, Girls' Generation-HRS answered the "reality check" criticism with hard numbers and verifiable chart metrics.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.