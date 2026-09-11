Amid news that former BIGBANG member Seungri faces a criminal complaint for aggravated assault, the cancellation of T.O.P's concert is also drawing attention to the contrasting fortunes of the former bandmates.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station said Thursday it received a criminal complaint on Aug. 26 seeking charges against Seungri for aggravated assault.

The complaint alleges Seungri assaulted a man in his 30s at a restaurant in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.

Police plan to question the accuser to investigate the allegations.

"It is true that I picked up a liquor bottle while refusing to share a table, but I did not brandish it or make threats," Seungri said in an interview with Ilgan Sports.

He expressed bewilderment over the accuser's sudden change in attitude, noting they subsequently shared a table, conversed amicably and exchanged texts after parting ways.

"I will fully cooperate with the investigation to reveal the truth," he said.

Seungri, who debuted with BIGBANG in 2006, sparked controversy in 2019 after being identified as a central figure in the Burning Sun scandal surrounding the nightclub of the same name.

He was indicted on nine charges, including habitual gambling, procuring prostitutes and embezzlement, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison by the Supreme Court in May 2022.

Since his release from Yeoju Prison in Gyeonggi Province on Feb. 9, 2023, his whereabouts have been known only through occasional online sightings at home and abroad.

Separately that same day, T.O.P announced his concert scheduled for Sept. 19 in Jakarta, Indonesia, was canceled due to local conditions.

Representatives for T.O.P wrote on social media, "The artist and the agency made every effort to proceed with the scheduled performance, but we inevitably decided to cancel as it was judged unfeasible under local conditions."

T.O.P, who went on hiatus after receiving a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for smoking marijuana, officially left BIGBANG in 2023.

He subsequently returned to acting in the 2024 Netflix series "Squid Game 2" and resumed his music career by releasing his first solo studio album in April.

Since last month, he has remained active internationally through his Asia brand tour, "T.O.P PRE-STUDIO 2026."

This year marks the 20th anniversary of BIGBANG's debut. The band kicked off its 20th-anniversary world tour last month at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Gyeonggi Province.

Coinciding with BIGBANG's 20th anniversary, attention remains focused on the divergent paths of its former members.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.

