

BTS will bring two South American concerts from its "ARIRANG" world tour to movie theaters worldwide, giving fans a chance to watch performances on large screens across more than 80 countries and regions.



The live viewing events will feature BTS' Oct. 24 concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and its Oct. 30 concert in São Paulo, Brazil, according to BigHit Music.



Tickets for the screenings will go on sale Thursday, with sales in Korea opening sequentially from 10 a.m. and global sales beginning at 10 p.m. that day.



The screenings will be presented live or on a delayed basis depending on local time zones, with audiences in Korea, other parts of Asia and Australia expected to watch the concerts one to two days after the performances.



The screenings will use large screens and enhanced sound systems to recreate the concert experience for audiences gathered in cinemas.



BTS has previously held live viewing events in Goyang and Busan in Korea and in Tokyo, drawing strong interest from music fans.



The South American screenings are expected to take place at about 3,800 theaters across more than 80 countries and regions, while audiences in Korea will be able to watch at CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox.



BTS is scheduled to perform 14 concerts in five South American cities beginning in October, traveling from Bogotá, Colombia, to Lima, Peru, and then onward to Santiago, Chile, and finally Buenos Aires and São Paulo.



The Buenos Aires concerts are scheduled for Oct. 21, 23 and 24 at Estadio Único de La Plata, while the São Paulo shows are set for Oct. 28, 30 and 31 at Estádio do MorumBIS.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.