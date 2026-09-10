IU to drop self-penned digital single

Singer-actress IU is set to release a new digital single Thursday, marking her first musical release in exactly a year.

According to her agency, Edam Entertainment, "Unknown Planet" will drop at 6 p.m. across all major music streaming platforms. The single arrives one year after "Bye, Summer," her surprise digital single released Sept. 10, 2025.

The new project features double lead tracks -- "Unknown Planet" and "Dear My Crazy Soulmate" -- both of which were written by IU herself. These songs are also slated to be included in her upcoming sixth studio album, a release that was previously delayed due to health concerns.

The music video for "Dear My Crazy Soulmate" will be released alongside the single, with IU appearing as a police officer. Following that, the video for "Unknown Planet" is scheduled to debut at midnight Tuesday.