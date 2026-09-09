Stray Kids launches 'Stray City' festival tour in Latin America

K-pop boy group Stray Kids will kick off a new Latin American festival tour, "Stray City," in Bogota this week, the group's agency, JYP Entertainment, said.

Co-produced with U.S. concert giant Live Nation, the festival places the eight-member act at the center of a multi-city run that will also hit Buenos Aires and Mexico City later this month.

The band, which has already played flagship stages, such as Lollapalooza Chicago and New York's Governors Ball Music Festival, will headline "Stray City" shows in Bogota on Wednesday (local time), followed by dates in Buenos Aires on Monday and Tuesday next week and Mexico City on Sept. 25–26, the agency said. The shows will also feature local artists as well as JYP's multinational boy group Nexz, it added.

Stray Kids will headline Brazil's "Rock in Rio," one of the world's biggest music festivals, on Friday, making it the first K-pop act to do so.