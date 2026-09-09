Deaf K-pop group Big Ocean returns with 'Love Sign,' most mature release yet

The world's first Deaf idol group, Big Ocean, dropped its digital single "Love Sign" on Wednesday, its first release in about four months..

The trio — PJ, Chanyeon and Jiseok — put the track out on major streaming platforms.

The title plays on the idea of star signs and astrology, layering it over the group's identity rooted in sign language. American, British and Korean sign languages appear in the chorus hook, according to Parastar Entertainment.

Set to a nu-disco groove with lyrics mostly in English, the single targets listeners abroad. A revival of late-1970s and early-'80s dance music, nu-disco pairs a steady four-on-the-floor beat with funk basslines and synthesizers, and has become a recurring choice for K-pop acts with strong overseas audiences.

The agency described the track as the group's most mature work to date, built on "gaze, mood and moments where silence carries the strongest presence" rather than direct declarations.

Big Ocean heads to New York Fashion Week next, launching the "Big Ocean × Andy Yu Debut Collection" with designer Andy Yu on Thursday (local time). The group will attend the brand's presentation show and perform "Love Sign" there.

The trio debuted in April 2024 on Korea's Day for People with Disabilities. Its most recent release was the digital single "Make It Up To You" in May, following the cancellation of a planned European tour. Its third EP, "THE GREATEST BATTLE," came out in March.



