For nearly four years, &TEAM has told the same story from the same vantage point — nine wolves learning to survive as a pack — and built some of the most physically demanding choreography in HYBE's catalog to sell it.

On its second Korean EP, released Tuesday evening, the group reaches the chapter where those wolves meet someone, and the sound softens to match.

"Mark on Me," out at 6 p.m. through YX Labels, arrives some 10 months after "Back to Life," the mini album that served as the Japan-based group's official Korean debut last October. Where that record traced nine members rediscovering their instincts, the new one follows a lone wolf who begins to change after meeting a loved one.

"Until now, the story was mostly about wolves who had been alone finding each other and growing together, but this time, it's about the wolf boys meeting one person," Harua said at a media showcase at SBS Prism Tower in Seoul's Mapo District on Tuesday, hours before the release. "Because that person understood the scars they were carrying, they open up and grow. That's the change we focused on."

The title carries the idea of two beings bound by fate leaving a mark on each other that cannot be erased.

"I think it's an album that will leave a deep mark on people," said Nicholas. "It expresses, without filtering anything, what you feel toward the one person who recognizes you."

The new lead single is the clearest signal of the shift. Rather than the heavy, percussive production that has framed the group's nine-member formations, "Mark on Me" is a pop song built on a restrained piano figure that swells into a dramatic chorus.

"It starts with a quiet piano line and the emotion builds as it moves toward the chorus," said Yuma. "When I first heard it, I was a little surprised to be told it was the title track, but now I feel we can absolutely make it our own. I hope people pay attention to how each member expresses the song."

Five tracks join the title cut: "Good Boy," "Love Jang," "Accelerate," "Empty" and "Night to howl!"

The group comes into the release on a steep upward curve. "Back to Life" sold more than 1.22 million copies in its first week and took three music show wins, and April's Japanese EP "We on Fire" made &TEAM a million-seller for a third consecutive release. That album also gave the group its first entry on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 52 — a rare showing for a Japan-based act on the U.S. chart.

The group reached another milestone days before the release, playing its first headlining dome concert at Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan, on Friday and Saturday — the largest venue of its career — with a roughly four-hour set of 29 songs.

"The Korean debut album was a big first step toward a wider stage," said Maki. "It wasn't an easy challenge, but everyone worked hard and we became a million-seller and won on a music show, which made me happy. Back then, I was mostly worried. This time, I want to aim at a bigger goal."

For Jo, that goal has a specific address. The group took multiple music show trophies during its last Korean run but never won on SBS' "Inkigayo," where member EJ serves as a host.

"I want to win on 'Inkigayo,'" Jo said. "It would be moving to have EJ announce that we'd won. More than anything, I hope this promotion introduces our performances and our name to people who don't know us well yet."

EJ framed the return in similar terms.

"Last time, we let Korean audiences know our name and our stages," he said. "This time, I want to leave an impression of a more mature, deeper appeal."