'Long time no see, Haerin': NewJeans star makes 1st official appearance in 18 months

NewJeans member Haerin reunited with fans after a long absence, making her first official public appearance following her return to ADOR.

The NewJeans member arrived at a luxury beauty brand’s photocall at Lotte Department Store’s Jamsil branch in Songpa District, Seoul, on Monday afternoon. She appeared pairing a black dress with a white cardigan, displaying a polished and sweet look.









The celebrity was greeted with cheers and "We missed you" chants from her fans as she walked to the photo wall, taking a variety of poses in front of assembled fans and photographers while showing her signature feline features and charm.

In November 2024, NewJeans members announced that they were terminating their exclusive contracts with ADOR and began pursuing independent activities under the name NJZ. However, the group halted activities in March 2025 after a court granted ADOR’s request for an injunction.

Hanni, Haerin and Hyein confirmed their return to ADOR last December, while Minji remains in talks over whether to return.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.