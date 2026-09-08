BTS' Jung Kook hits 500 mil. Spotify streams with self-written 'Still With You'

"Still With You," a self-written solo track by BTS member Jung Kook, has surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify, his label said Tuesday.

BigHit Music said the 2023 song became Jung Kook's sixth track to cross the 500-million mark on the global music streaming platform, following "Seven," "Standing Next to You," "Left and Right," his duet with Charlie Puth, "3D" and "Dreamers."

"Seven," Jung Kook's official solo debut and biggest hit, has now topped 3 billion Spotify streams, the company said.

"Still With You" peaked at No. 33 on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 62 on the Billboard Global 200 upon its official release in July 2023.

The track is built around a wistful intro featuring the sound of rain and a lonely, jazz-tinged melody, while Jung Kook's soft vocals lend it a calm, intimate mood.

BTS is scheduled to kick off the South American leg of its "ARIRANG" world tour with two shows in Bogota on Oct. 2-3, the label said.