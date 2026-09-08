BTS' Jung Kook hits 500 mil. Spotify streams with self-written 'Still With You'
Summary
BTS member Jung Kook’s self-written solo track Still With You has surpassed 500 million Spotify streams, BigHit Music said Tuesday. The 2023 song is his sixth track to reach that mark, following Seven, Standing Next to You, Left and Right, 3D and Dreamers. Seven has also topped 3 billion Spotify streams. BTS is scheduled to begin the South American leg of its ARIRANG world tour with two shows in Bogota on Oct. 2-3.
Key Facts
- Still With You is a self-written solo track by Jung Kook and was released in 2023.
- BigHit Music said Still With You became Jung Kook’s sixth track to pass 500 million Spotify streams.
- Seven has now surpassed 3 billion Spotify streams, according to the company.
- Still With You peaked at No. 33 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 62 on the Billboard Global 200 upon its official release in July 2023.
- BTS will start the South American leg of its ARIRANG world tour with two shows in Bogota on Oct. 2-3.
"Still With You," a self-written solo track by BTS member Jung Kook, has surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify, his label said Tuesday.
BigHit Music said the 2023 song became Jung Kook's sixth track to cross the 500-million mark on the global music streaming platform, following "Seven," "Standing Next to You," "Left and Right," his duet with Charlie Puth, "3D" and "Dreamers."
"Seven," Jung Kook's official solo debut and biggest hit, has now topped 3 billion Spotify streams, the company said.
"Still With You" peaked at No. 33 on Billboard's Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 62 on the Billboard Global 200 upon its official release in July 2023.
The track is built around a wistful intro featuring the sound of rain and a lonely, jazz-tinged melody, while Jung Kook's soft vocals lend it a calm, intimate mood.
BTS is scheduled to kick off the South American leg of its "ARIRANG" world tour with two shows in Bogota on Oct. 2-3, the label said.
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