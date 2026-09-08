BTS concludes N. American tour with record-breaking LA shows

K-pop supergroup BTS has wrapped up the North American leg of its "ARIRANG" world tour with a series of record-setting concerts in Los Angeles, drawing an estimated 1.92 million fans across the continent.

All 31 shows in 12 cities, including El Paso, Mexico City and New York, had sold out in advance, with the North American dates attracting about 1.92 million fans during the five-month run, according to its agency, BigHit Music on Tuesday.

The North American tour ended with four-day concerts at SoFi Stadium last Tuesday and Wednesday, and again Saturday and Sunday, which drew roughly 282,000 attendees and were watched in 177 countries on the K-pop fan community platform Weverse.

Including its previous shows at the venue in 2021, BTS has now played eight shows at SoFi Stadium, more than any other act, and has drawn about 496,000 fans, a record figure in the stadium's history.

The group marked two birthdays during the run with fans singing celebratory songs for Jungkook last Tuesday and for RM on Sunday ahead of his Sept. 12 birthday. The crowd lit the stadium with golden and blue flashlights, colors associated with the titles of Jungkook's solo album "Golden" and RM's "Indigo."

During a performance of "Body to Body," a track from the band's fifth studio album "ARIRANG," fans created a spectacle by singing along while waving Korea's national flag of Taegeukgi in unison to the melody of the Arirang folk song woven into the track, according to the agency.

In its closing remarks on stage, the group said that every moment was so happy that it passed in an instant, and that it hopes to remain connected with fans forever, no matter where it is.

After the North American leg, the septet is set to fly to South America to continue the world tour, beginning Oct. 2 in Bogota. The group will then perform in Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo.