ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-bin to make solo debut on Oct. 12

Sung Han-bin, the calm, magnetic force at the center of K-pop boy group ZEROBASEONE, is preparing to step into the spotlight alone.

The 25-year-old performer will make his formal solo debut on Oct. 12, his agency, THE L1VE LABEL, said Monday. The move marks a pivotal juncture for an artist who has spent the last three years anchored to one of the industry’s most meteoric boy bands, testing whether his individual gravitational pull can match the collective power of his group.

Sung’s rise follows the high-stakes, hyper-accelerated trajectory typical of modern K-pop stardom.

He first drew widespread attention in 2023 on the Mnet reality competition "Boys Planet," finishing second after showcasing a rare combination of fluid, technical dance skills and stable live vocals. As the designated leader of ZEROBASEONE, he quickly established himself as the ensemble’s focal point, balancing sharp choreography with an easy, approachable stage presence.

His solo launch comes during a period of relentless activity.

ZEROBASEONE recently released its sixth EP, “Ascend-,” led by the single “TOP 5,” and dominated Japan’s Oricon weekly album chart with a follow-up regional release. Outside the recording studio, Sung’s profile has steadily expanded into the broader cultural sphere. He has hosted Mnet’s “Street World Fighter: Director’s War,” secured fashion and beauty endorsements, and served as the first official global ambassador for KCON, a major international fan convention.

For Sung, the upcoming release is less a departure than an expansion of his canvas. While group dynamics require a delicate balancing of individual personalities, a solo bow offers an unvarnished look at an artist’s personal taste and creative direction. THE L1VE LABEL signaled that the project will reveal a distinctly different side of the singer — one that moves past the polished demands of leadership to explore the full, uninterrupted scope of his own sound.



This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



