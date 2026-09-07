K-pop girl group tripleS slashed its concert ticket prices. As inflation continues to drive up costs, live concert tickets have risen sharply, and in an industry where tickets routinely exceed 200,000 won ($149), the group's move has inevitably captured the attention of K-pop fandoms.

The group kicks off its new world tour, "ANDLESS," at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Oct. 10 and 11. This Seoul leg drew intense interest because Modhaus, the group's agency, priced S-section tickets at 30,000 won.

Concert ticket prices have gradually climbed in recent years. As production values rise and staging becomes more extravagant, regular admission seats now often cost well above 100,000 won while VIP seats at major K-pop agency shows routinely exceed 200,000 won.

Once elevated, concert ticket prices often become the new standard. Amid this trend, tripleS took the opposite approach, opting not for a temporary discount, but to lower the barrier to entry for the live concert experience and make performances accessible to a broader audience.

Modhaus cited audience accessibility as the main reason for the pricing decision. Pointing out that ticket prices have climbed steeply across major agencies during a period of high inflation, an official said the agency implemented an aggressive pricing strategy to improve access for fans facing barriers to live events and to "expand opportunities for cultural enjoyment."

The goal of cutting ticket prices extends beyond merely easing the financial burden on existing fans. It also aims to reach new audiences who were interested in the group but hesitated to attend due to high costs. A Modhaus official said the move is designed to attract casual listeners who found attending concerts difficult, thereby expanding the group's fan base.

The results were immediate. According to Modhaus, the Seoul concerts sold out after tickets went on sale. Moving beyond the enthusiasm of established fans, the strategy successfully turned interest from casual followers into ticket sales. The unusually low ticket price also generated buzz across K-pop fandoms.

The tripleS members fully supported the initiative to make the shows accessible.

"Because they hoped many fans could attend without financial strain to share in tripleS' distinctive performances and evolving story, the members agreed enthusiastically with this decision," a Modhaus official said, adding that the members are concentrating on delivering high-quality performances.

Other K-pop acts have tested similar unconventional pricing strategies. Boy band LUN8 staged its first solo fan concert, "OFF-ZONE," as a free show in August, generating industry buzz by offering free admission during fan club presales.

K-pop girl group Young Posse also offered a range of promotional discounts for its "POSSE UP" solo concert last November. The group attracted attention with unique discounts targeting students preparing for Korea's 2026 college entrance exam, non-Seoul residents and people sharing a member's name or home region.

These initiatives does not merely lower ticket prices but also prioritize broadening fan engagement through distinct methods. They serve as calculated moves to attract casual listeners or newcomers who know the music but hesitate to pay for expensive concerts.

Modhaus similarly emphasized that the heart of this strategy is broadening fan engagement through music and the stage.

"We hope audiences will enjoy the show without financial stress," Modhaus said. "We plan to continue seeking sustainable live formats and pricing models that ease the financial burden on fans over the long term, sacrificing immediate gate receipts to secure a dedicated, lifelong audience."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.