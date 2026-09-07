Soyeon, the powerhouse leader of K-pop group i-dle, makes her return as a soloist this Monday at 6 pm with "What a Wonderful Life" — her first full-length album and first standalone project her 2021 EP, "Windy."

The album's lead single "I'm Quitting" centers on the experience of resigning from a job — a theme widely relatable to Korean office workers — set to a band-driven sound. The song features narration from Kian84, a webtoon artist and television personality signed to hip-hop label AOMG.

Promotional material for the release had the tagline, "I'm quitting. No regrets, nothing to miss. I never intended to work this hard anyway. Time to enjoy my glamorous life with a little romantic day."

Two music video teasers showed Soyeon throwing salt behind her, a Korean superstition meant to ward off bad luck, before leaving the office and working through a personal bucket list.

Soyeon wrote and composed every track on the eight-song album, which spans rock, hyperpop, disco and band sound, and collaborated with producers including Groovyroom and R.Tee. She debuted as a soloist in 2017 before joining i-dle — then known as (G)I-DLE — in 2018 under Cube Entertainment.

Soyeon answered questions from Cube Entertainment about the new album. Below are excerpts, translated from Korean.

Q. How does it feel to make a solo comeback after such a long time?



A. It's been five years and two months, so I was really nervous and I felt a lot of pressure to do even better this time. I put a lot of effort into this album, so I hope people will love it as much as I do.

Q. You wrote and composed every track on "What a Wonderful Life" and worked with producers including Groovyroom and R.Tee. What did you focus on most while making the album?



A. Since it took a long time to make, I tried a lot of new things, and the songwriting and production credits ended up being really varied. I went through a process of trying out different genres to find the colors that fit me best. Even the styles that didn't quite fit ended up feeling like they became part of me by the end of making this album.

Q. The lead single "I'm Quitting" has lyrics and a melody that resonate with office workers. How did the song come about and how did Kian84 end up doing the narration? What should viewers look out for in the music video?



A. I think it's a story anyone can relate to, not just office workers. I wanted to talk about how, even though a stable future is important, I hope people can be happy right now, in this moment. I wanted people to feel happy about their present reality instead of just worrying about the future. Kian84 seemed to me like the most romantic person I know, which is why I wanted him to do the narration. The music video draws heavily on 2000s Korean dramas, so I think viewers will feel the romance and emotion of that era.

Q. Romance comes up in the lyrics of "I'm Quitting," and the album's final track is titled "Letting Romance Go." What does "romance" mean to you?



A. To me, romance feels moist and cool — like a scent in the air just before summer turns to fall. It's something that felt a little painful at the time, but looking back, it turns out to have been the moment I felt most excited. That's what romance feels like to me.

Q. Tracks like "icebluerabbit," which you previewed during your world tour, along with festival performances of "STAR" and "I Hate Vegetables Song," generated buzz online. Can you briefly introduce each track?



A. "icebluerabbit" was me trying to find a new side of myself, a new color. It's made up of things I used to dislike, but I've come to like them now. "STAR" really shows off my own color the most — it's a fun, exciting, entertainment-driven song. "I Hate Vegetables Song" feels like something only I could make. I hated vegetables, and I still do.



"Bankroll" stands out for how honest the lyrics are — I don't think I've ever written about love in such detail before. In a way, it might be the closest thing to the real love story of Jeon So-yeon, as opposed to Soyeon on stage. "Can't We Just Love?" is very candid and feels like a continuation of "I'm Quitting" — it captures the anxiety and low self-esteem that build up before you finally say what you're feeling. The final track, "Letting Romance Go," puts into words what romance means to me.

Q. Between surprise music video releases, festival stages, social media content and an album packaged as an incense holder, you've drawn attention with a wide range of promotions. What was the most memorable moment for you?



A. The "STAR" music video stands out to me. I planned it, filmed it and edited it myself. It wasn't perfect, but doing everything from A to Z myself was so much fun.

Q. What do you hope to achieve with this comeback? And do you have a message for NEVERLAND (the official name for i-dle's fan base) who always support you?



A. My goal for this activity is to share good music with as many people as possible. I'm always grateful to and love NEVERLAND (Neverver, as fans are affectionately nicknamed), and I want to have a fun and joyful time with them during this promotion.

Q. What does "what a wonderful life" mean to you?



A. I think that no matter what kind of life you live, it becomes an amazing life by the time you're a grandmother. I feel like I'm living that kind of life already.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.