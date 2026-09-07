Former Thai idol shares photo with BLACKPINK's Lisa
Summary
Former Thai boy band V.R.P member Pleum shared a photo with BLACKPINK’s Lisa on Saturday. The image showed the two smiling together, with Pleum captioning it, Hello SaWaDiKa. Lisa was also described as being featured in the newly released documentary film Always Lalisa, which follows her journey from trainee to solo artist.
Key Facts
- Pleum is a former member of Thai boy band V.R.P and a friend of BLACKPINK’s Lisa.
- Pleum posted the photo on Saturday with the caption, Hello SaWaDiKa. I’m screaming [you’re doing great] since yesterday.
- The documentary film Always Lalisa chronicles Lisa’s journey from trainee to solo artist.
- Lisa said in the film that K-pop culture does not allow dating and that she had to hide relationships when she was younger.
- Lisa said she drew on those experiences for her album, and she was later linked in unconfirmed reports to Frédéric Arnault and then Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat.
As a close friend shared a new photo of the two, Lisa's candid comments on K-pop dating rules drew fresh attention
Pleum, a former member of Thai boy band V.R.P and a friend of BLACKPINK's Lisa, shared a photo of the two together.
Pleum posted the image Saturday with the caption, "Hello SaWaDiKa. I’m screaming [you're doing great] since yesterday."
The photo shows the two smiling for the camera.
Wearing a striking red crop top and skirt, Lisa has her arms around Pleum's shoulders while he rests his arm around her waist.
The two smiled brightly, highlighting their friendship.
Meanwhile, the recently released documentary film "Always Lalisa" chronicles Lisa's journey from trainee to solo artist.
"In K-pop culture, we can't date," she said in the film. "When I was younger, I dated a few times, but we had to hide when we're dating. I didn't want my dating to be the thing that hurts Blackpink's popularity." She noted she drew on those experiences for her album.
The singer has been romantically linked to Frédéric Arnault, heir to the LVMH luxury empire, since 2023, though recently there has been speculation that the two had split up.
She was subsequently linked to Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat in unconfirmed reports.
This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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