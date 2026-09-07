Former Thai idol shares photo with BLACKPINK's Lisa

Pleum, a former member of Thai boy band V.R.P and a friend of BLACKPINK's Lisa, shared a photo of the two together.

Pleum posted the image Saturday with the caption, "Hello SaWaDiKa. I’m screaming [you're doing great] since yesterday."

The photo shows the two smiling for the camera.

Wearing a striking red crop top and skirt, Lisa has her arms around Pleum's shoulders while he rests his arm around her waist.

The two smiled brightly, highlighting their friendship.





Meanwhile, the recently released documentary film "Always Lalisa" chronicles Lisa's journey from trainee to solo artist.

"In K-pop culture, we can't date," she said in the film. "When I was younger, I dated a few times, but we had to hide when we're dating. I didn't want my dating to be the thing that hurts Blackpink's popularity." She noted she drew on those experiences for her album.

The singer has been romantically linked to Frédéric Arnault, heir to the LVMH luxury empire, since 2023, though recently there has been speculation that the two had split up.

She was subsequently linked to Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat in unconfirmed reports.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.