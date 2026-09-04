Lisa reveals solo song was inspired by past secret relationship, says ex approved its release
Summary
BLACKPINK’s Lisa said her solo documentary Always Lalisa shows the hardships and restrictions she faced after moving to Korea in 2011 at age 14 to train under YG Entertainment. She said K-pop idols cannot date openly and recalled hiding relationships so they would not hurt BLACKPINK’s popularity. Lisa also said her song Dream on Alter Ego was inspired by a secret past relationship, and that she asked her former partner for permission before releasing it.
Key Facts
- Lisa moved to Korea in 2011 at the age of 14 to begin training under YG Entertainment.
- She described submitting monthly performance tapes to bosses for review and said she often did not dare speak up or express her thoughts.
- Lisa said she dated a few times when she was younger but had to hide the relationships because K-pop idols cannot date openly.
- She said Dream from her debut solo studio album Alter Ego was inspired by a relationship she had kept secret in the past.
- Lisa said she contacted her former partner before releasing Dream and that he agreed on the condition that fans would not discover his identity.
BLACKPINK’s Lisa has opened up about the hardships and restrictions she faced as a K-pop idol.
According to a report by the Toronto Star on Thursday, Lisa discussed her past relationships and the constraints of idol life in her solo documentary, “Always Lalisa.”
Lisa moved to Korea in 2011 at the age of 14 to begin training under YG Entertainment. Recalling those years, she said, “I didn’t dare speak up or express my thoughts.” She was also seen wiping away tears as she described the monthly performance tapes she submitted to bosses for review during those years and the feedback.
“In K-pop culture, we can't date,” Lisa said. “When I was younger, I dated a few times, but we had to hide when we’re dating. I didn’t want my dating to be the thing that hurts BLACKPINK's popularity.”
She also revealed that her debut solo studio album, “Alter Ego,” released last year, draws on her own romantic experiences. One of its songs, “Dream,” was inspired by a relationship she had kept secret in the past, Lisa explained.
The artist added that she had contacted her former partner to ask for permission before releasing the song. He agreed on the condition that fans would not discover his identity.
Meanwhile, Lisa has recently been the subject of rumors that she split from Frédéric Arnault, an heir to the LVMH luxury empire, whom she had been romantically linked to since 2023. She has since been linked to Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat.
This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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