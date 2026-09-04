BLACKPINK’s Lisa has opened up about the hardships and restrictions she faced as a K-pop idol.

According to a report by the Toronto Star on Thursday, Lisa discussed her past relationships and the constraints of idol life in her solo documentary, “Always Lalisa.”

Lisa moved to Korea in 2011 at the age of 14 to begin training under YG Entertainment. Recalling those years, she said, “I didn’t dare speak up or express my thoughts.” She was also seen wiping away tears as she described the monthly performance tapes she submitted to bosses for review during those years and the feedback.

“In K-pop culture, we can't date,” Lisa said. “When I was younger, I dated a few times, but we had to hide when we’re dating. I didn’t want my dating to be the thing that hurts BLACKPINK's popularity.”

She also revealed that her debut solo studio album, “Alter Ego,” released last year, draws on her own romantic experiences. One of its songs, “Dream,” was inspired by a relationship she had kept secret in the past, Lisa explained.

The artist added that she had contacted her former partner to ask for permission before releasing the song. He agreed on the condition that fans would not discover his identity.

Meanwhile, Lisa has recently been the subject of rumors that she split from Frédéric Arnault, an heir to the LVMH luxury empire, whom she had been romantically linked to since 2023. She has since been linked to Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.