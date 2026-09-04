Singer-songwriter IU will release a new digital single next Thursday, her agency said, marking her first new music in a year after health issues forced concert cancellations and delayed her sixth studio album.

EDAM Entertainment announced the return in a statement Friday, alongside a teaser video uploaded to the artist's social media channels. The agency did not provide further details about the single, including its title.

IU's most recent release was the digital single "Bye, Summer" in September 2025.

The 33-year-old artist, one of Korea's best-selling solo acts, had planned to hold standalone concerts in Goyang near Seoul earlier this month. The shows were canceled after she suffered a flare-up of patulous Eustachian tube, a condition in which the tube inside the eardrum remains abnormally open.

She also postponed the release of her sixth studio album due to the same health issue and has not announced a new date.