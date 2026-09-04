Danielle, formerly of NewJeans, has launched a YouTube channel, raising questions about whether she is preparing to embark on a full-fledged solo career.

The former NewJeans member uploaded a video titled “Detour” to her YouTube channel, Danielle Marsh, on Thursday.

The clip, which runs just over a minute, is her first upload since launching the channel. Appearing before the camera with little to no makeup, Danielle wore a hoodie and flashed a relaxed smile.

“I’m by myself now so this is kind of awkward,” Danielle said in the video. She also revealed that she is currently staying in Australia and admitted that speaking to the camera alone after a long absence felt unfamiliar.

“I really missed where I grew up and, of course, my family,” Danielle continued. “I chose to spend some quality time here.”

The artist said she has spent time unwinding by swimming at the beach and being with her family since returning to Australia.

“I’m really looking forward to my new adventure of my own,” she said. “I don’t know what what awaits me, I don't know where I'll be going. All I know is that I’m going on my very first solo trip.”

Danielle said she would begin her solo trip to Brisbane and Cairns.

The video surpassed 1.8 million views within a day of its release and garnered 170,000 likes, demonstrating the intense interest in her latest activities. Fans from both Korea and abroad have flooded the comments with messages of support.

In December, ADOR notified Danielle that it was terminating her exclusive contract, saying it would be difficult for her to continue working as a member of NewJeans.

The agency subsequently filed a damages lawsuit seeking approximately 33 billion won (about $24.4 million) against Danielle, one of her family members and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. The legal dispute remains ongoing.

Even while NewJeans’ activities were suspended last year, Danielle continued to make occasional public appearances, including at a charity marathon. Last month, she also took part in the China Airlines Half Marathon in Australia, offering fans another glimpse into her life.

Despite her ongoing legal battle with ADOR, Danielle has continued communicating with fans through social media and YouTube. With the release of her first personal video, attention is now turning to what she will do next.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.