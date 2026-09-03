K-pop boy band Stray Kids' latest album, "This & That," has been certified "gold" by a major French recording industry association, the group's agency said Thursday.

The EP received the certification from France's National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing for achieving 50,000 sales units across physical copies, downloads and streams, according to JYP Entertainment.

With the latest certification, Stray Kids now owns six gold-certified albums in France, including "5-Star" and "Rock-Star."

In August, "This & That" debuted atop the U.S. Billboard 200, the main albums chart, becoming the group's ninth No. 1 album.

Stray Kids now has the second-most Billboard 200 No. 1 albums in the chart's history among group acts, behind the Beatles, who has 19, and tied with the Rolling Stones.