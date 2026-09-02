Solo queens crowd September's K-pop comeback race

The heat has finally started to break, but nobody told the K-pop release calendar. September opens with Chung Ha, Kwon Eun-bi, Lisa and Jisoo all putting out new music in just a four day span, the densest run of solo releases by women in K-pop this year.

The month only gets busier, with a long-delayed first full-length album, a debut EP, a band's second wave and a rapid-turnaround return from HYBE's girl group LE SSERAFIM still to come.

Solo queens open the month

Chung Ha started the run on Tuesday, releasing the digital single "México" through MORE VISION. It is her first new music since "Save me," the birthday single she put out in February.

Kwon Eun-bi then arrives Sept. 3 with the digital single "DEJAVU," her first release in a year and four months. It is also her first since signing with RBW in April, after ending a long run with Woollim Entertainment at the end of March. RBW has been teasing a wider tonal range with the single, compared to the sharply sexy register of her last release.

BLACKPINK's Lisa also lands on Sept. 3 with "SaWaDiKa," the lead single from her six-track EP "PRESS PLAY," due Oct. 23. The title plays on the Thai greeting "sawasdee ka," and the EP is built around her route from Buriram, Thailand to the global stage.

Bandmate Jisoo follows at 1 p.m. on Sept. 4 with "CLICK," reportedly the pre-release track from her first full-length solo album. It is her first new song since "EYES CLOSED," the Zayn collaboration that landed her on the Billboard Hot 100 last October. With Jennie's "Fallen Angel" out on Aug. 28, three BLACKPINK members will have released solo music inside a fortnight.

Soyeon of i-dle joins on Sept. 7 with her first full-length album, which is also her first solo release since the 2021 mini album "Windy." The title track, according to Cube Entertainment, comes with narration from webtoon artist and TV personality Kian84. Soyeon wrote, composed and produced all eight tracks, with Groovyroom and R.Tee among the contributors.

Minzy of veteran YG girl group 2NE1 closes the month with a soulful R&B single she produced and co-wrote on Sept. 28. The singer relaunched her website, logo and profile images in late August. MZ Entertainment has not yet revealed the title.

Crowded field behind them

Ten of NCT will release "OUTWEST," a two-track single with "IRL" on Sept. 4. The single comes out through Illimnt, the creative company he co-founded after ending his SM Entertainment contract in April, and precedes his first U.S. showcase tour.

Boy band MONSTA X returns the same evening with "The Phase," a six-track EP led by "MAGIC." Joohoney is credited on four tracks as writer, composer and arranger, and Hyungwon brings his own composition, "Sweet Night, Sweet Morning."

Sept. 7 brings two more releases. SHINee's Minho releases his second mini album, "Make it hot," containing six tracks led by an EDM-tinged pop dance title. It includes "Liquid," featuring Belle of KISS OF LIFE, and is his first release since the single "TEMPO" last December.

EVAN, the former ENHYPEN member now soloing under Belift Lab, also releases his first mini album "DEATH OF ME" the same day. The new work, according to the label, consists of eight tracks about taking hold of tangled emotions and moving forward. He wrote lyrics on every track, has composing credits on seven songs and led production across the album.

D.O. of K-pop boy band EXO follows on Sept. 8 with his fourth mini album, "DOPAMINE," his first release in a year and the prelude to a concert tour starting in October.

Rookie band hrtz.wav then arrives on Sept. 9 with its second EP, "The Second Wave: MOMENTUM," led by "ALIVE," featuring Sungchan of boy band RIIZE.

LE SSERAFIM caps the run on Sept. 11 with its second single album, "Made My Night," about four months after "PUREFLOW pt.1." The quintet will then take its tour to North America from Los Angeles on Sept. 16, and on Sept. 19 becomes the first K-pop girl group to play the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.