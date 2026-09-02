Mark to drop 1st solo project after leaving NCT

Mark, the rapper and singer who rose to fame as a member of K-pop boy group NCT, will release his first solo single since leaving the band, his new agency Upper Room said Wednesday.

The track, "My Friend," will come out on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. (Korean time), marking the artist's first new release in 17 months and his first public appearance as a solo act since departing NCT 127 and NCT Dream in April.

Mark debuted in 2016 as part of SM Entertainment's rotational supergroup NCT, quickly becoming one of the act's most prominent members through his appearances in multiple subunits, including NCT 127 and NCT Dream.

After nearly a decade with the company, he chose not to renew his exclusive contract and instead founded Upper Room, a one-person agency he describes as a "creative company" built with long-time collaborators he trusts. He currently serves as a co-chief executive of the company.