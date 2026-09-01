Los Angeles has officially declared "BTS Week" ahead of the K-pop supergroup's four sold-out shows, the latest in a series of such honors bestowed on the group by cities around the world, the group's agency BigHit Music said Tuesday.

The U.S. city designated Sept. 1-8 as "BTS Week" to mark the group's "Arirang" world tour concerts at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

As part of the tribute, Los Angeles City Hall will be lit in red Tuesday, matching the key color of BTS' fifth studio album, "Arirang," in what officials described as an official welcome and gesture of friendship to the group and visiting fans.

A formal proclamation ceremony was held at the City Hall on Monday, attended by members of the City Council, tourism officials and executives from BigHit Music.

Mayor Karen Bass said the declaration reflects a belief in the power of arts and culture to foster mutual understanding and unite communities, according to BigHit.

The city is proud to honor BTS' remarkable contributions to global culture and celebrate its special connection with Los Angeles, Bass was quoted as saying.

The City Council said in a resolution that BTS has become one of the most influential artists of its generation since its 2013 debut, opening doors for Korean and other Asian artists in the global music industry.

It also praised how the group's messages — delivered through music, performances and campaigns promoting self-love and hope — have connected people across languages, cultures and generations while helping spread Korean culture worldwide.

The concerts mark BTS' return to SoFi Stadium about four years and nine months after its "Permission to Dance on Stage" concerts in December 2021. All four shows for the "Arirang" tour stop sold out quickly.

Similar honors have been granted at earlier stops on the "Arirang" tour. El Paso County in Texas, the state of Illinois and Toronto have designated "BTS Week" or "BTS Day" to commemorate the group's concerts.