ENHYPEN's new EP becomes double-million seller

K-pop boy band ENHYPEN's eighth EP, "The Sin: Bliss," has sold more than 2 million copies, its agency Belift Lab said Thursday.

The EP had recorded cumulative sales of 2,022,369 copies as of Wednesday, becoming the group's fifth album to achieve double-million seller status, the agency said, citing data from local album sales tracker Hanteo Chart.

ENHYPEN previously reached the milestone with its fifth EP, "Orange Blood"; second full-length album, "Romance : Untold"; sixth EP, "Desire : Unleash"; and seventh EP, "The Sin: Vanish."

"The Sin: Bliss" is the group's first release since it was reorganized as a six-member act. The 10-track EP includes lead single "Bloody Paradise" and B-side track "Two Fools."



