Since its debut in 2018, K-pop boy band Stray Kids have released more than 20 albums, with all nine of their albums to make the Billboard 200 debuting at No. 1. — a first for any act.

The group's latest release, "THIS & THAT," debuted atop the chart on Aug. 22. The eight-track EP also earned 369,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Aug. 13, according to Luminate. Traditional album sales accounted for 357,000 units, marking the biggest sales week of the group's career.

By now, the pattern is familiar enough that the more interesting question is not how Stray Kids did it again, but why it keeps happening.

Since its 2018 debut, the eight-member group has built its identity around an unusually high degree of creative control. Its inhouse producing unit 3RACHA — composed of members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han — writes and produces much of the group's music, while its relationship with its official fandom, STAY, has grown alongside its global reach.

Those two elements have become central to understanding the group's sustained chart performance.

Some 8,000 kilometers away from Seoul, one researcher has spent years studying exactly that.

Dominique Falla, an associate professor at Griffith University's Queensland College of Art and Design in Australia, has been reverse-engineering the machinery behind results like this one.

Her book, "The K-Pop Content Strategy: Marketing Models for Creative Success," uses Stray Kids and its label, JYP Entertainment, as its central case study.

Her argument, delivered in a written interview with The Korea Times, begins with a distinction she says most K-pop coverage skips.

"A campaign is a burst of activity that creates a peak, while a system can reproduce these peaks and sustain activity between them," she said. "One hit can come from a great song, a meme or a viral moment, but nine in a row comes from a more resilient infrastructure."

While a single No. 1 can be produced by a breakout track, an intense promotion cycle or a favorable release week, Falla noted that nine consecutive No. 1 debuts, including all the band's albums released since 2022, points instead to something repeatable: the label's production and distribution infrastructure, a predictable release architecture, a continuous flow of content between comebacks and the organized buying, streaming and promotional activity of STAY.

The fandom, she said, is not only global but "consistently organized and motivated to do whatever it takes to convert attention into chart activity."

Falla describes her book as a qualitative strategic synthesis rather than an ethnography or a formal interview study.

It draws on published scholarship, JYP's corporate disclosures, systematic observation of K-pop content formats and chart and sales data from Billboard, Luminate and Hanteo Chart, as well as conversations with industry professionals that she says informed the argument but are not cited as interview data.

She also traveled to Korea during the research and participated directly in the fandom.

17 variants

"THIS & THAT" is available in 17 CD and vinyl variants, most carrying photocards, posters and stickers, along with eight digital download editions.

Critics read that as a sales structure built on collectibles rather than listeners. Falla does not dispute the mechanism.

"The criticism identifies the mechanism underlying the result rather than invalidating it," she said. The K-pop album, in her reading, "has long since stopped being an audio delivery object and become a collectible identity object instead."

She declines to endorse easy conclusions, noting that the numbers are not a clean proxy for listenership — but neither would she dismiss them as corporate "manipulation."

"Fans spent real money under the published chart rules, and the ability to design desirable products and coordinate demand at this scale is a genuine commercial achievement."

The part nobody can copy

Asked which component of the system is hardest for a non-Korean act to replicate, Falla did not name a marketing tactic. Instead, she named the environment.

"A Western artist can copy a photocard or a lightstick, but they cannot copy an environment in which a single music show performance automatically produces eight additional individual fancams and a relay dance for a channel that has already produced more than a thousand of them," Falla said.

Underneath that, the scholar argues, sits something subtler that she calls "camera comfort." K-pop idols are conditioned from very early on to treat recording as something natural.

"Filming yourself in a hotel room, a van or a practice studio is not a production event; it is a part of their job." Western performers, by contrast, tend to treat the camera as an intrusion or a special occasion, and the resulting awkwardness costs time and money.

She organizes K-pop output into five layers, each doing a different job: discovery, bonding, authority, cadence and revenue. The point, she said, is not to copy the volume, but to understand that different content performs different functions within the system.

3RACHA of Stray Kids fits that model rather than breaking it, in her view. Self-production is not required, but production capacity has to be integrated with everything else.

Bang Chan, Changbin and Han "do not operate alone," she said, with JYP still supplying training, visual production, distribution, touring and merchandising.

On the long-running argument over whether fans are business partners or unpaid labor, Falla calls the arrangement "organized ambiguity" and refuses to choose.

"If it were only extraction, fans would leave. If it were only community, it would not scale commercially."

She added that fans are not dupes. Most, she said, are extremely aware of what they are doing and why.

What foreign coverage gets wrong

Falla reserves her sharpest criticism for how international media handles K-pop chart records, and she lists three failures.

The first is recurring surprise. 2012's "Gangnam Style," Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) and much of BTS' run were all reported as "anomalies."

"When a result repeats nine times, 'anomaly' stops being a useful description and starts being a refusal to look at the real story."

The second is selective skepticism about charts. Coverage often frames organized fan purchasing as a distortion of an otherwise neutral measure, she said, when chart performance has always reflected industrial structures.

"The K-pop industry did not corrupt the chart; it read the rules carefully and organized around them," Falla added.

The third is the assumption that "breaking America" is the final validation. K-pop acts including BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, TWICE and ATEEZ initially built transnational audiences through YouTube, social platforms and direct fan engagement, bypassing U.S. legacy media entirely.

Sitting outside both industries, Falla said, the trophy is not the story.

"It is that the Korean music industry developed a platform-native system capable of coordinating demand across countries without depending on traditional music industry gatekeepers. Every creative industry still dependent on gatekeepers should be paying attention to that."