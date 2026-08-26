Soyeon, the leader and producer of K-pop group i-dle, is returning to the solo stage with her first full-length album, “The Awesome Life,” five years after her last solo release.

Cube Entertainment said Wednesday that it released an intro film for the album on i-dle’s official social media channels at midnight, coinciding with Soyeon’s birthday.

The film follows Soyeon as she looks back on her life on her final birthday in her 20s, beginning with her first birthday party and moving through her trainee years, appearance on Mnet’s “Produce 101,” i-dle’s debut and her work as a producer.

The video then turns to her present as she prepares her first full-length solo album, with phrases including “I always wanted to be new” and “I wanted to do better” appearing throughout.

Soyeon said she had put off making a full-length solo album for quite some time.

“If I look back on this album when I’m a grandmother, I think I’ll say, ‘Ah, it was really romantic,’” she said, asking fans to look forward to “The Awesome Life.”

The film ends by revealing the album’s title and its release date of Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., setting the stage for her solo comeback.

Soyeon had already offered a preview of the new album during her performance at Waterbomb Sokcho 2026, where she performed two unreleased songs, “STAR” and “I Hate Vegetables Song.”

“STAR” features an intense electronic dance music sound and direct lyrics, while “I Hate Vegetables Song” centers on a catchy melody with a playful tone.

She later released the music video for “I Hate Vegetables Song” through her YouTube channel, “Soyeon’s Girlhood Encyclopedia,” and unexpectedly unveiled the “STAR” video through i-dle’s official social media channels.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.