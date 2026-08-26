NewJeans' Haerin returns to spotlight in new Dior photos amid hiatus

NewJeans member Haerin has offered fans a rare glimpse of herself amid the group's prolonged hiatus, appearing in new photos highlighting her continuing ties with luxury fashion house Dior.

Several photos of Haerin were posted to NewJeans' official account Tuesday, showing the singer posing with perfume and flowers from Dior, for which she has served as an ambassador.

Wearing a gray jacket paired with a light-colored skirt, Haerin sports long wavy hair and bright makeup, presenting a more mature look than the youthful image she had when NewJeans debuted in 2022.

The photos drew particular attention as Haerin has largely remained out of the public eye since NewJeans suspended activities amid its dispute with agency Ador. They also signal that her relationship with Dior, which began before the group's hiatus, remains intact.

Born in 2006, Haerin turned 20 this year. She has long attracted attention among K-pop fans for her distinctive features.

NewJeans announced in November 2024 that it was terminating its exclusive contracts with Ador and later pursued independent activities. The group subsequently halted activities after a court granted Ador an injunction restricting the members from conducting independent entertainment and advertising activities.

Hanni, Haerin and Hyein have since confirmed their return to Ador, while Minji remains in discussions over whether to return.

Danielle, meanwhile, left the group after Ador notified her of the termination of her exclusive contract. She and the agency remain embroiled in a legal dispute over alleged violations of the contract.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.