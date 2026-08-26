U.S.-based K-pop girl group KATSEYE has simultaneously landed four songs on Billboard's Hot 100, according to the latest chart released Tuesday (U.S. time), after scoring its first No. 1 on the main albums chart.

"Animal," a single on the group's third EP, "Wild," rose six notches to No. 24, while "Hootie Frutti," the title track, debuted at No. 31, according to the singles chart.

"Pinky Up" came in at No. 81, while the group's collaboration single "Iconic By Mistake," with fellow HYBE girl groups LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT, ranked No. 94.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, BLACKPINK's Jennie held steady at No. 8 with "Dracula," a collaboration song with Australian act Tame Impala.

On the main albums chart, Katseye clinched its first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with "Wild," while the group's other albums "Beautiful Chaos" and "SIS (Soft is Strong)" also made the chart.

Stray Kids' "This & That" reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200, down from the top spot last week, while the BTS album "ARIRANG" ranked No. 24.