KATSEYE lands 4 songs on Billboard Hot 100
Summary
U.S.-based K-pop girl group KATSEYE simultaneously landed four songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 after scoring its first No. 1 on the main albums chart. Animal rose to No. 24, Hootie Frutti debuted at No. 31, Pinky Up ranked No. 81, and Iconic By Mistake with LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT placed No. 94. On the Billboard 200, Wild reached No. 1, while Beautiful Chaos and SIS (Soft is Strong) also charted.
Key Facts
- Animal, a single from KATSEYE’s third EP Wild, rose six spots to No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- Hootie Frutti, the title track of Wild, debuted at No. 31 on the Hot 100.
- Wild became KATSEYE’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the group’s first top ranking on the main albums chart.
- Jennie of BLACKPINK held No. 8 on the Hot 100 with Dracula, a collaboration with Australian act Tame Impala.
- Stray Kids’ This & That fell to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and BTS’ ARIRANG ranked No. 24.
U.S.-based K-pop girl group KATSEYE has simultaneously landed four songs on Billboard's Hot 100, according to the latest chart released Tuesday (U.S. time), after scoring its first No. 1 on the main albums chart.
"Animal," a single on the group's third EP, "Wild," rose six notches to No. 24, while "Hootie Frutti," the title track, debuted at No. 31, according to the singles chart.
"Pinky Up" came in at No. 81, while the group's collaboration single "Iconic By Mistake," with fellow HYBE girl groups LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT, ranked No. 94.
Elsewhere on the Hot 100, BLACKPINK's Jennie held steady at No. 8 with "Dracula," a collaboration song with Australian act Tame Impala.
On the main albums chart, Katseye clinched its first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with "Wild," while the group's other albums "Beautiful Chaos" and "SIS (Soft is Strong)" also made the chart.
Stray Kids' "This & That" reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200, down from the top spot last week, while the BTS album "ARIRANG" ranked No. 24.
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