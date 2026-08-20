SEVENTEEN's Vernon to drop new song marking enlistment

Vernon, a member of K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN, will release a new song Thursday, as he begins his mandatory military service.

His solo single "I'll Be Back," is due out at 6 p.m., according to music industry sources.

Last month, his agency, Pledis Entertainment, announced Vernon will receive basic training beginning Aug. 20 ahead of serving as a social service agent to fulfill his mandatory military service.

Vernon made his debut as a rapper of SEVENTEEN in 2015. In June, he and member The8 launched a new subunit and released their first EP, "V8," which marked the sixth official unit within Seventeen.