All six members of NCT Dream, a subunit of K-pop supergroup NCT, have renewed their contracts with SM Entertainment, the company said Thursday.

"In addition to Haechan who has already completed his contract renewal, members Renjun, Jeno, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung have also renewed their contracts, based on deep trust for one another and unwavering affection for the team," SM said.

"With its refreshing energy and passion, NCT Dream has conveyed energy of hope and optimism, turning dreams into reality over the past 10 years," it added, thanking fans for supporting the journey.

The contract renewal comes as NCT celebrates its 10th anniversary of debut this year. All members of NCT 127, another subunit, have also renewed their contracts with SM.

NCT consists of 23 members allocated to different fixed and rotational units, including NCT 127, WayV and NCT Wish. The multiunit group made its debut in April 2016, when its first rotational subunit NCT U released its debut single "The 7th Sense."

NCT Dream debuted in August 2016 and has released hit tracks, such as "Hot Sauce," "Hello Future" and "Beatbox."