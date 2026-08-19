Stray Kids' 'This & That' debuts at No. 38 on Billboard Hot 100

K-pop boy band Stray Kids' new single "This & That" debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to the latest chart released Tuesday (U.S. time), marking the group's highest-ever position on the chart.

The song is the title track of the group's new EP of the same name. It conveys "a bold attitude and confidence to pursue what we want without being bound by convention," according to the band.

The EP also debuted atop the Billboard 200, the main albums chart, becoming the group's ninth No. 1 album.

Stray Kids now has the second-most Billboard 200 No. 1 albums in the chart's history among group acts, behind The Beatles, who have 19, and has tied with The Rolling Stones.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, "Dracula," a collaboration between Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and Australian act Tame Impala, ranked No. 8, while K-pop girl group KATSEYE's "Animal" came in at No. 30.