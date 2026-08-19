K-pop stars are stepping out of the recording studio and into the role of personal travel guides. In a sleek new exhibition in Seoul, visitors are invited to explore the rich cultural tapestry of Korea through intimate, audio-guided journeys narrated by some of the country’s most beloved musicians and actors.

Organized by the Korea Tourism Organization, the K-TRIP LOUNGE pop-up transforms the fourth floor of HiKR Ground — the state-run tourism promotion center in central Seoul — into an interactive travel hub running through Sept. 6.

Rather than relying on traditional brochures, the exhibition spotlights breathtaking destinations across the country, such as the stargazing high-plains of Anbandegi in Gangneung, the vibrant thrills of E-World in Daegu and the historic charm of Jeonju Hanok Village.

Bringing these locations to life is an impressive lineup of audio guides, including members of popular idol groups N.Flying, P1Harmony, and AMPERS&ONE, alongside rapper pH-1 and actors Yoon Jong-seok, Lee Min-ki and Lee Joo-seung. Slipping on a pair of headphones, guests can listen to these stars share personal stories, favorite travel spots and insights into Korean culture before diving deeper into the destinations that spark their curiosity.

To complete the getaway feel, the entire venue adopts an airport theme. Visitors can grab custom souvenir tickets in the boarding pass zone, answer surprise "phone calls" from celebrity voices inside dedicated phone booths and snap memories in stylized mirror-selfie corners.

"Through various efforts to weave K-content with travel, we aim to channel interest into tourism demand that encourages people to explore every corner of the country," said Yoon Sung-wook, head of the tourism venue management team, adding that the organization plans to expand partnerships across tech and creative sectors to continuously reinvent how culture drives exploration.

The exhibition is co-created with Pavement, a startup backed by the government’s early-stage tourism venture program. Pavement powers "CeleTrip," an artificial intelligence-assisted audio platform tailored for global fandoms. By seamlessly linking the physical displays at HiKR Ground with the CeleTrip app, the exhibit turns spontaneous inspiration into actionable travel plans. Visitors can instantly convert an artist’s recommendation into a customized itinerary, bridging physical installation with digital utility — and positioning HiKR Ground as a vital launchpad for regional tourism.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.