From Yeonjun, Dino to Evan: HYBE artists take creative control in solo releases

Artists under HYBE Labels are stepping beyond traditional roles as performers to shape their own creative output, launching a series of distinct solo projects. From TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun to SEVENTEEN's Dino and soloEvan, these three artists are putting songwriting, choreography and production at the center of their careers as they roll out solo projects one after another.

Yeonjun, often described as a prominent K-pop dancer, leveraged his reputation as a performer to drive massive first-week sales with his second mini-album, "NO LABELS: PART 02," released in July. He helped shape the album's sound and performance by co-choreographing the title track, "Ice Cream," and writing lyrics for the B-side tracks. The album sold 738,072 copies in its first week, the highest figure for any Korean solo artist this year.

International chart success followed. "NO LABELS: PART 02" reached No. 16 on the Billboard 200, marking the highest chart position for a Korean solo artist's album this year.

Building on this success, Yeonjun is expanding his presence in North America. He recently performed on ABC's "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series and Z100 Summer Bash Presented by Wells Fargo, before headlining a solo concert at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles.





Dino, meanwhile, adopted a new persona to blend traditional festive energy with cross-generational appeal. He released his first mini-album, "吉BOARD" — pronounced "Gilboard" — on Aug. 3 through his musical alter ego, Picheolin. The project blends EDM trap, city pop and new jack swing with "heung," a Korean sense of collective excitement. Picheolin established the character's broad demographic appeal by making his debut television appearance on KBS1's "Korea Sings," a long-running program that stages public singing contests around the country.

Dino built the concept album around heavy involvement in production and high-profile industry collaborations. He was credited on every track on the album, including the title track, "Party Rock Rock (prod. Hitchhiker)." The track list also features "Sincerely (prod. Lee Hyun-do of DEUX)," the city pop track "Love Sick (narr. Lee Moon-sae)" and the prerelease song "Mi-cheo Mi-cheo."

A dance challenge video for "Party Rock Rock (prod. Hitchhiker)" featuring all the members of SEVENTEEN quickly surpassed 12 million views, demonstrating the reach of both the group and Dino.

Evan will follow with a new release in September. After releasing his debut single, "RIDE OR DIE," in June, he is scheduled to release his first mini-album, "DEATH OF ME," on Sept. 7.

The former ENHYPEN member produced the entire album, writing lyrics for all eight tracks and co-composing seven, highlighting his work as a singer-songwriter and producer.

Evan is looking to build on the global chart success of his debut single. "RIDE OR DIE" reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in nine countries and territories, No. 1 on China Tencent Music's weekly Korean chart and No. 9 on YouTube's daily global popular music video chart. He also recently performed a live set for the U.S. Grammy Museum's "Spotlight" performance and interview series.

His chart achievements with strong performance skills positions him as the type of versatile artist with broad international appeal. He is scheduled to perform at the 2026 TMElive International Music Awards at Kai Tak Main Stadium in Hong Kong on Sunday, and he will attend the 2026 K-World Dream Awards on Aug. 27.

Together, the three artists illustrate an ongoing expansion in K-pop solo work, moving beyond standard idol releases toward greater creative authorship and hands-on production. This shift is closely watched by international listeners tracking the next phase of the industry.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.