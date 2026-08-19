BTS lands 2 MTV VMA nominations for 'Swim'

K-pop superband BTS has earned two nominations for "Swim" at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), one of the major U.S. music award shows.

The group was nominated for Song of the Year and Best K-Pop for "Swim," the title track of its fifth studio album, "ARIRANG," according to the list of nominees announced by MTV on Tuesday (U.S. time).

Among other K-pop acts nominated this year were BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jisoo, both for their solo and group activities, as well as Cortis, Katseye and Le Sserafim.

Lisa secured four nominations for "Dream," featuring Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi, a track from her debut studio album "Alter Ego." She was nominated for Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

Cortis earned nominations for Best New Artist and Best K-Pop, while Katseye was nominated for Best K-Pop and Best Choreography.

BLACKPINK's "Jump" and LE SSERAFIM "Spaghetti," featuring J-Hope of BTS, were also nominated for Best K-Pop.

Jisoo received a Best Visual Effects nomination for "Eyes Closed," her collaboration with Zayn, a former member of the British boy band One Direction.

This year's VMAs will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

Last year, Rosé of BLACKPINK won Song of the Year for "APT.," her megahit collaboration with Bruno Mars.