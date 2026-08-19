Iconic K-pop group BIGBANG will release a new digital single Wednesday evening to mark the 20th anniversary of its debut, the group's agency said.

"BiiiG," due out at 6 p.m., will be the group's first new song in four years and four months since "Still Life" was released in April 2022, according to YG Entertainment.

"It is a track that demonstrates the synergy among members of BIGBANG, bringing together G-Dragon's sharp rapping, Taeyang's groovy vocals and Daeseong's powerful voice," the company said.

All three members were involved in the new project, from producing the single to directing its visual concept and marketing strategy, it added.

BIGBANG debuted in 2006 and became one of the leading groups of second-generation K-pop, producing hits including "Lies," "Last Farewell," "Haru Haru," "Fantastic Baby" and "Bang Bang Bang."

The group will launch its new world tour, "XX: Cosmos," at Goyang Stadium in Goyang in the northwestern suburbs of Seoul from Aug. 21 to 23. The tour will include 33 shows in 19 cities across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.