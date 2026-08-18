HYBE is launching multinational teen girl group Tuide through ABD, a newly created label specializing in girl groups. As multiple labels already operate under HYBE, the move is drawing industry attention to the corporate rationale behind this independent venture and the identity the label intends to build.

Tuide is set to officially debut next week. The group features seven teenagers born between 2006 and 2011 from Korea, the United States, Britain and Japan, including Seo-yeon, widely recognized as the younger sister of TWICE member Jihyo.

Backed by the K-pop powerhouse, the group has already drawn significant global interest. Tuide secured 1 million TikTok followers within six days of its first post, and the promotional video "Meet my GRLS, TUIDE" featuring the track "GRLS" surpassed 5 million YouTube views as of Thursday.

In its initial performances, Tuide proved it is not relying solely on the halo effect of its parent company. The group demonstrated its distinct performance style by combining a house-based sound with rhythmic footwork and varied choreography.

Yet, one question remains: Why did HYBE create a separate label? Because executive producer Han Sung-soo, known for developing K-pop groups Seventeen, After School and TWS, is leading production, observers are questioning why the group was not launched through Pledis Entertainment.

The veteran producer is reportedly given free rein to lead the new label alongside an independently run organization staffed heavily by outside specialists. The intention is to develop the group under a completely different production system from the start rather than relying on existing corporate structures.

"This is to breathe new life into the K-pop market through artist brands with unique identities distinct from existing labels," a HYBE official said. "By operating as an independent label from the planning and production stages, we sought to build a more experimental and highly focused production environment."

HYBE also positioned ABD as a label specializing in girl groups. An ABD official called it a "strategic choice to concentrate on a specialized field," noting that experts across diverse entertainment sectors assembled to design training, content production and operations exclusively around girl groups.

This specialized structure enabled an unconventional promotional rollout. Before its official debut, Tuide held a predebut showcase where the group performed every track from its debut EP live.

The strategy was designed to put the music at the center of the group's introduction.

"Rather than introducing the group through selected images or short audio snippets, we wanted to deliver the nuances of Tuide's sound and the harmony of the seven members more clearly by allowing audiences to experience the album's full tracks and polished performances firsthand," an ABD official said.

The official added that unveiling the performances "stemmed from confidence in its music," serving as an attempt to introduce Tuide to the public on its own terms rather than adhering to familiar promotional formulas.

The strategy succeeded in capturing the attention of K-pop fans. An ABD official expressed satisfaction with the post-preview reactions, noting that attendees praised Tuide and its music as compelling.

"Beyond compliments on the members' charm, there were responses highlighting how their energetic vibe harmonized with the music, as well as praise for how each member's individuality shone through while remaining unified in performance," the official added. "We believe our intended direction succeeded."

Tuide will officially debut next Monday with the EP "Tune & Play" and its lead single "Sun Kiss." The release will test whether HYBE and ABD's structural experiment successfully differentiates the rookie act in a crowded global market.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.